8-year-old girl dies in road accident in Dowa

An 8-year-old girl has died after being hit by a motor vehicle in Dowa on Monday afternoon.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Inspector Gladson M’bumpha identified the deceased as Alifonsia Watson who was coming from Mbewa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

M’bumpha said the accident which happened at Maweru Trading Centre, involved a motor vehicle registration number KK9178 Toyota Probox, driven by Lackson Tambala aged 27 from Tambala Village in Traditional Authority Chesawali in Balaka District.

He added that Traffic Police report indicates that during the day, the driver was driving the said motor vehicle from the direction of Salima heading towards Lilongwe.

“Upon reaching at Maweru Trading Centre due to excessive speeding, he hit a female pedestrian, Alifonsia Watson, who was crossing the road from right to left.”,He explained

The publicist went on to say that the driver took the victim to Salima District Hospital and she was pronounced dead upon arrival as she sustained severe head injuries and a fracture on the right knee while the driver escaped unhurt.

The motor vehicle had its head lamp broken and fender dented.

