Two die after lorry with 30 passengers crashes into stationary vehicle

Two people, including a 5-year-old child, have died after a lorry with 30 passengers coming from a football match on Sunday night crashed into a stationary vehicle in Chikwawa.

Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer Dickson Matemba has identified the deceased as Hawa Wakati, an adult, of Jombo Village and five-year-old Prosper Chidatha of Chipakuza Village, both from Traditional Authority Lundu in Chikwawa District.

He said the accident happened during the night of 14 May, 2023 at a place called Thom along Ngabu Chikwawa M1 road.

According to Matemba, a Toyota Dyna registration number KU1371 which was driven by Douglas Redson, 38, had about 30 passengers on board who were coming from a football match.

At Thom, the vehicle crashed into a parked lorry which had bales of cotton.

Due to the impact, the two sustained head injuries and were rushed to St.Montfort Hospital and were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota Dyna escaped after the accident and police are hunting for him and once arrested, he will answer charges of causing death by reckless driving.

Police in the district have since warned people against boarding open vehicles when they are traveling.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24