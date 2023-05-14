Man arrested in Mzimba for raping 14-year-old child

Police at Jenda in Mzimba District have arrested Bright Banda, 29, on suspicion that he sexually abused a 14-year-old child on several occasions.

It is alleged that Banda started sexually abusing the child in 2022 when she was staying with her parents in Mzimba before they moved to Kasungu.

On May 12, 2023 the suspect invited the minor and the two met at Jenda Trading Centre after the child lied to her parents that she was going to school.

Taking advantage of his wife’s absence, the suspect took the child to his house. However, the child’s brother followed and found the two inside the suspect’s house after he was tipped by neighbours.

The matter was reported at Jenda Police Station where a team of detectives rushed to the scene and arrested him.

The minor was issued a referral letter to Jenda Rural Health Centre where results indicated that the minor had been defiled.

Banda has since been charged with defilement which contravenes section 138 of the Penal Code and will appear before court soon.

He hails from Kabyola village, Traditional Authority Njobwa in Kasungu District.

