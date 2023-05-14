Malawi improves on usage of cooking gas

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) says the country has improved in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) usage with 50 percent increase in market consumption of LPG in the country.

According to MERA’s Consumer Affairs and Public Relations Manager, Fitina Khonje, Malawi has registered a 50 percent increase in LPG among both middle and low-income working Malawians.

Khonje also noted that the annual gas consumption stood at 2,194 metric tonnes just 24 months ago and there were only seven importers and 63 outlets in the country.

“The increase in LPG gas usage is remarkable and as MERA we are happy that many people now are using gas especially for cooking and this is good because it will reduce the cutting down of trees. Let me also take this opportunity to encourage people in the country to stop using charcoal and start using gas as one way of preventing deforestation,” said Khonje.

The rise in usage is largely attributed to the introduction of low-priced gas cookers and 3 kg gas cylinders by 256 Energy Limited.

The company’s partnership with Standard Bank has enabled the provision of affordable, clean, renewable energy, a key factor in the fight against environmental degradation.

The CEO for 265 Energy Limited Fundo Mbvundula, said the 3 kg gas cooker has made it easier for average Malawians to switch from environmentally destructive charcoal to environmentally friendly gas.

According to Mbvundula, the use of gas was previously difficult due to the entry prices of gas, but now is possible as each 3kg cooker is sold at K35,000 and this is cheap.

“As 265 Energy we no longer want people to cut down trees, we want people to start using gas and number one thing is we want them to use in a safe way. We are confident that the gas cookers are able to help a lot of people have access to such energy alternatives while also saving the environment,” said Mbvundula.

He then assured Malawians that the gas cooker is very safe and they have a team which teaches people on how they can use the gas.

With only slightly above 3 percent of Malawi’s population using gas and 70 percent of that for domestic use, the potential for further growth is high.

The success of the LPG initiative is an indication that the government and stakeholders are making progress in mitigating the effects of environmental degradation while offering affordable alternative energy to Malawi.

