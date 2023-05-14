DCT for more awareness on negative impact of child marriage

Development Communications Trust (DCT) has urged the media to write more on the negative impact of child marriages on top of writing court convictions and sentences about those that are found guilty of either marrying or facilitating child marriages.

DCT Executive Director, Prince Mtelera made the appeal during a media orientation on child marriage in Blantyre.

He added that DCT is currently working with youth networks and organisations in Zomba and Phalombe to empower them to deal with child marriages

Mtelera therefore urged the media to expose child marriages and write more on the root causes of child marriage.

DCT also invited magistrates from Zomba to explain to the media on sentences that are given to people that are convicted on child marriages.

“We decided to invite the magistrates so that they should explain to the media on sentences that are given to those guilty of child marriage,” said the DCT Executive Director.

Magistrate Jenifer Kalinde of Mlunguzi Court in Zomba said the media need to be conversant with laws that protect children from child marriage and should be able to write on penalties given to those that are found guilty of marrying children or those that facilitate child marriage.

Magistrate Kalinde said ignorance of the law is not a mitigating factor in the court of law, adding that this is the reason why the media should understand factors that contribute to child marriage and its legal implications.

“The media should understand this and be in a position to inform the public on the consequences of child marriage,” she added.

Holyce Kholowa of the Nation News Paper said the briefing was so informative in understanding laws regarding child marriage.

Kholowa therefore hailed DCT for arranging the orientation that provided opportunity for the media to acquire more information on what the DCT is doing in Zomba and Phalombe on child marriage.

DCT organised the press briefing and orientation on child marriage with funding from UNICEF