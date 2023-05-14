Beneficiaries of Catholic Brother in Malawi to conduct demonstrations

Malawians who were supported by Brother Aidan of St John’s of God Centre are planning to conduct demonstrations in Mzuzu as a way showing support for Brother Aidan Clohessy who is accused of sexually abusing children.

This follows a statement that was released in a local newspaper by law firm Coleman Legal asking people who attended St John’s of God Centre in Mzuzu to join a case in Ireland which could see them get for compensation for alleged sexual abuse at the hands of Aidan.

According to a statement that has been signed by Chairperson of the grouping Lombani Mwandwanga and Publicity Secretary Robert Mbeyo, over 100 men who benefited from the Catholic brother during his stay in Malawi want their voices heard on the matter.

The men say they are beneficiaries of Brother Aidan Clohessy in Malawi, a grouping of young men who received material and educational support from

Aidan Clohessy of the St. John of God Order of Hospitaller and they are distancing themselves from physical and sexual abuse allegations against Clohessy.

They say they are particularly interested in the issue because it directly affects them.

“Please note that we are over 100 and we hereby refute and dismiss the physical and sexual abuse allegations being levelled against our benefactor – Brother Aidan Clohessy,” the grouping said.

According to the grouping, their membership encompasses young men from all the cohorts that benefited from the charity work Brother Aidan carried out in Mzuzu in the northern part of Malawi.

“We feel deeply hurt and shocked with the physical and sexual abuse allegations allegedly committed on us by Brother Aidan Clohessy.

“These allegations are false and malicious aimed at nothing, but tarnishing the image of our benefactor,” reads part of their statement.

The grouping further said that the allegations negatively affect them as society now questions their social,

moral and spiritual uprightness in light of false reports that their benefactor carried out physical and sexual abuse on the ken.

According to the statement, findings from their preliminary investigations indicate that the people fabricating the allegations against Brother Aidan Clohessy are both disgruntled current and ex-employees of St. John of God Community Services and some conmen who want to use these allegations to swindle Brother Aidan.

The grouping then warned those propagating the allegations

that they will soon face legal action as they grouping will seek to correct the false narrative.

“We stand committed and determined to stand with Brother Aidan Clohessy

in his most difficult time,” the grouping said.

Brother Aidan is accused of sexually and physically abusing children who attended St John of God Centre in Mzuzu.

He is set to go on trial in 2024 charged with indecently assaulting four boys at a school where he was principal.

