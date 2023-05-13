Moyale Barracks deny Wanderers maximum points

Moyale Barracks on Saturday denied Mighty Mukuru Wanderers maximum points in a Tnm Super League match played at Mzuzu Stadium.

Both teams started at a low pace and failed to find clear chances especially in the first half of the game.

In the second half, both sides had chances to score. Moyale were on fire in the dying minutes as Wanderers goalkeeper Thole made crucial saves to keep the score 0-0 at the end of the game.

Nicolas Mhango, Coach for Moyale said his boys played well but the referee denied them two clear penalties.

“Secondly, the ground we are using is too rough for us to play a good football but all in all one point is better than none,” said Mhango.

Wanderers Coach Alfred Manyozo also blamed the condition of the ground.

“How can someone play good football with this kind of surface. There is no way we can play our usual play because of the condition of the ground, that’s why you saw our players playing long balls,” said Manyozo.

With the result, Wanderers are second with 11 points while defending Champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have 13 points.

Moyale have 6 points and are on position 7 after five games in the Tnm Super League. The Soldiers will play their next game away against Red Lions on Saturday at Balaka stadium.

At Karonga Stadium, the home team Karonga United collected all points after beating Civo United, their first win at home this season.

In the first half, Josiah Duwa, Davie Tobias and Saulos all came close to finding the back of the net for the home side.

In the second half, Karonga brought in Victor Chirambo, Sheriff Shamama and Alfred Chizinga in the first ten minutes replacing Davie Tobias, Henry Chiwaya, Gerald Ngwira. This gave Karonga much dominance in the game no wonder a low pass from Shamama found Saulos Moyo in the box who slotted in to give Karonga a lead.

The goal scored by Karonga made Civil to wake up from the slumber and start putting pressure on the hosts with Patrick Phiri hitting the Post in the process but at the end of it all Karonga United claimed 3 points.

Speaking to media, head coach for Karonga United Kondwa said they are happy with the win after enduring a difficult spell.

“The boys did what we told them to do which was kill the game and grab the 3 points of which we did. We expect to continue from where we have stopped,” said Ikwanga.

His counterpart, Oscar Kaunda Coach for Civil Service United said that their opponents were playing long balls and his side which is used to possession football could not match them.

Saulos Moyo was voted Man of the match and walked away with a miniature.

In another matche, Blue Eagles shared points with Dedza Dynamos after a 2 all draw.

