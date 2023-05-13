41 students arrive home from Sudan

Forty-one Malawian students who were stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing civil war have arrived in Malawi.

An armed conflict between rival factions of the military government of Sudan began on 15 April 2023 when clashes broke out in western Sudan, in the capital city of Khartoum, and in the Darfur region and as of 9 May, at least 700 people had been killed and more than 5,100 others had been injured.

Malawi Government has moved to rescue Malawians who were studying and working in Sudan and the first cohort in repatriation exercise arrived in Malawi on Friday 12th May, 2023.

According to Minister of Labour Agnes NyaLonje, the first group comprises 41 students who jetted in through the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

NyaLonje said another group of 41 Malawians is currently in Ethiopia and it is expected to arrive in Malawi through the same airport on Sunday 14th May, 2023.

The minister however thanked God saying so far there has not been any report of any Malawian casualties in the war zone but she has since encouraged Malawians to remember Sudanese in prayers.

“I would like to call on all Malawians to continue to remember in their thoughts and prayers the good people of Sudan who are facing an uncertain future because of this ongoing conflict,” said NyaLonje.

These Malawians are being evacuated from Sudan using a hired Malawi Defence Force aircraft.

