Man arrested for blackmailing ex-girlfriend with nude video clip

A 34-year-old man identified as Blackson Adams Chunga has been arrested for blackmailing his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend by threatening to leak an explicit video clip.

Kanengo Police Station spokesperson Gresham Ngwira said the suspect was in a relationship with the woman since December 2022.

During their affair, the two exchanged nude video recording.

On May 4 this year, Chunga contacted the woman using a different phone number and sent the nude video recording to her.

Chunga pretended to be his wife and told the woman that he would leak the nude video which the two recorded a while back.

He demanded K500,000 from the woman .

The ex-girlfriend offered a Tecno Spark 6 phone valued at K120,000 to Chunga.

However, Chunga’s demands continued and the woman decided to report the matter to Police.

Police have since arrested Chunga and have recovered the phone. Chunga hails from Dowa and will appear in court soon.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24