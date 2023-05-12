16 injured after Captain Tours bus crashes into shop

Sixteen people have sustained injuries following an accident involving a Captain Tours Bus near Ntcheu Bus Depot along the M1 road this morning.

The accident has occured at around 5AM today.

Reports indicate that the driver of bus was trying to avoid a truck and he lost control of his vehicle.

The bus swerved off the road and crashed into the Dear Mama Shop.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate said the injured persons have been taken to Ntcheu District Hospital where they have been treated as outpatients

Last month, a truck hit three vehicles at Ntcheu Boma leaving two people dead and several injured.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24