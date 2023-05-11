Playing against Bullets will be emotional – Chimango Kayira

Kayira (left and in kit number 6) plays for Super League newcomers Bangwe

Former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets skipper Chimango Kayira whose side Bangwe All Stars plays against Bullets tomorrow says it will be very emotional to play against boy whom he taught how to win.

Kayira, who joined Bullets in 2012 from the then Escom United before moving to Mozambique in 2013, rejoined the club in 2016 and he was released at the end of the 2020/21 season where he returned to Mozambique again for a one-year spell with Associação Desportiva De Vilankulo.

But after the end of his short spell with De Vilankulo, he joined Bangwe All Stars, where he was given a two-year deal by the newly promoted side.

And ahead of Friday’s tie, Kayira says this week hasn’t been easy for him as he will brush shoulders with players he mostly groomed.

“As we build up towards the Bullets match this coming Friday, I must admit that its been a very emotional week for me realizing that I will have to brush shoulders with the very same boys whom I taught how to win,” he said on his official Facebook page.

He added: “It’s incredible to learn that nothing stays forever in life, and keeping up with circumstances as they change requires a great deal of fluidity.

“Playing for Bangwe All Stars has given me a chance to understand the game from another angle and I have noted that there are also rich experiences when you are a small fish in the pond and that has inspired me with ideas and lessons which I used to ignore in the past.

“May the best team carry the day – football wins,” he concluded.

Before returning to Mozambique, Kayira had vowed never to play against Bullets in the local league, but this is inevitable as he will face his former club in the top flight league.

During his stay, he won three straight league titles, one presidential cup, one Carlsberg Cup, and one Airtel Top 8 Cup.

