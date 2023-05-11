Man killed for allegedly stealing maize in Mchinji

Four suspects are on the run in Mchinji after killing 32- year-old Gilado Ginesi whom they accused of stealing maize.

District Police spokesperson, Limbani Mpinganjira has identified the four suspects as Fatsani Mazoni, Josiya Batani, Tabala and Dine.

He added that the incident occurred at Nkhumba Village, Traditional Authority Mabvwere in the district.

According to Mpinganjira, the accused Ginesi of stealing maize from a field.

On May 8 2023, the suspects stormed Ginesi compound and assaulted him mercilessly, leaving him unconscious before escaping.

Ginesi was rushed to Nkhwazi Health Centre where he died.

Post-mortem results indicate he succumbed to severe head injuries.

Once caught, the four will answer murder charges. Police are now calling on community members to provide information that might lead to the suspects’ arrest.

