SRWB commences construction of K2.1 billion water bottling plant

Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has commenced construction works of a K2.1 billion machinery water bottling plant aimed at generating revenue for the board.

Speaking on Wednesday in Zomba after inspecting the construction site, Infrastructure Development Manager for SRWB, Emmanuel Chirwa said the board has sourced funds for the project, which upon completion, will be producing 9,000 cubic litres per hour.

“This water plant will be ready by September and it will help us increase profitability. We are optimistic of more and better returns. The water will be packaged in 500 milliliters, 1 litre, 5 litres and 20 litres,” Chirwa said.

A resident of Chinamwali Township, Peter Chabwera applauded SRWB for diversifying it’s revenue sources.

Reported by Solister Mogha

