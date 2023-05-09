Tendai Shaba writes poetry book, ‘A lady in a yellow dress’

Renowned poet Tendai M Shaba is this year scheduled to release his second poetry book titled ‘A lady in a yellow dress’.

The poet confirmed the development to Malawi24 saying ‘A lady in a yellow dress’ is a poetry book which he says will be launched on 5th September this year in Lilongwe.

Shaba indicated that the 200 paged book has 195 poems which were written to inspire positive thoughts and feelings and overall positive emotional wellness.

“I am here to announce my second poetry book titled ‘A lady in a yellow dress’. The book has 200 pages and it will be released in hardcover and other formats. The writing period for the book is 3 years and it is expected to be launched on September 5, 2023.

“The collection has 195 poems on emotional wellness and inspires positive thoughts and feelings. The poems highlights the essence of positive emotional health and inspiring positive thoughts and feelings,” said Shaba.

Shaba who recently collaborated with Malawi’s former president Dr Joyce Banda in a poem, further mentioned that the book is suitable for both adults and the youth (adolescents).

The poet further pointed out that a lot of reflection happened during Covid-19 pandemic when he kept writing and sharing inspirational and spiritual poems that were well received by his audience.

Shaba who is also an activist, previously wrote poems on mental health related with other social issues such as gender based violence, women empowerment, climate change, labour and productivity.

He further added that the book has been published by Pachulu Publishing which seeks to promote the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Malawi through production of international level Malawian books.

