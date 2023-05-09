Mother and daughter arrested over man’s death

A 35-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter have been arrested in Zomba for allegedly killing the woman’s husband Felix Nansonvile.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed the arrest of the two, a mother and her daughter.

Sergeant Chilala told Malawi24 that the two have been identified as Dorothy Luciano, 35, and Aida Justen 19, who hail from Lipole village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba.

Reports filed at Zomba Police indicate that Nansonvile was a well known drunkard, and stayed at his wife’s home village, Nasiyaya.

He was suspected to be in an extra marital affair with another woman and this angered the wife.

On May 8, 2023, Nansonvile left home as usual, and his wife whilst accompanied by her daughter followed him to the house of the woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Swiftly, the duo started beating Nonsonvile until he was left lifeless.

He was then rushed to Zomba Central hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem examination conducted at the said hospital revealed that death was due to internal injuries.

Meanwhile, the two are in police custody waiting to appear before court to answer the charge of murder.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24