Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested on Corruption Charges

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, was arrested today during a High Court appearance in Islamabad on charges of corruption, which he claims are politically motivated.

The arrest was caught on camera, showing paramilitary forces in armored personnel carriers detaining Mr. Khan as he entered the court compound, before being taken away.

Khan was ousted as Prime Minister in April last year and has since faced numerous charges, all of which he denies and says are politically motivated.

The arrest of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/2vElA4vPFP — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 9, 2023

He has been advocating for early elections since his removal from power. The country’s anti-corruption National Accountability Bureau issued an arrest warrant against Khan on May 1.

Amid the political turmoil, police in Islamabad have warned that an order banning gatherings of more than four people will be strictly enforced.

It is worth noting that Khan survived a gun attack on his convoy last November, and he was recently cautioned by the military against making “baseless allegations” after he accused a senior officer of conspiring to assassinate him.