Zomba DHO targets 435,000 children with Polio, Typhoid and measles vaccines

Zomba District Health Office intends to reach out to 435,000 children aged between 0 and 15 years with Polio, Typhoid, Measles and Rubella vaccines from 15 to 21 May.

Zomba District Health Office Public Relations Officer, Anord Mndalira disclosed this during a press briefing in the district.

He said the vaccine targets children aged 0 to 15, adding that the Zomba DHO had sensitisation meetings with 980 local leaders on the vaccine.

The Public Relations Officer said 1,500 health workers will carry out the vaccination exercise in the district for the week begining from 15 to 21 May.

He therefore appealed to media in the district to publicize the vaccination exercise to ensure wider awareness on the benefit of the vaccine to children.

“Government decided to provide the vaccine to children to prevent them from diseases,” Mndalira added.

He further disclosed that health workers will go door to door, to under five clinics, schools and market places to reach out to the targeted 435,000 children.

During the exercise, Typhoid vaccine will be given to children aged between 9 months and 14 years, Measles vaccine to children between 9 months and 5 years and Polio vaccine to children between 0 months and five years

