PIM church members fight in Chiradzulu

Police in Chiradzulu have arrested four members of Providence Industrial Mission Church in Chiradzulu for inciting violence after being excommunicated.

Chiradzulu Police public relations office Constable Cosmas Kagulo confirmed the development and identified the suspects as Austen Peter Khungwa 49, Stepheno Chaononga, 63, Stanly Damson Supuni, 47 and Feston Makuwira, 53.

Constable Kagulo told Malawi24 that the incident occurred on Friday May 5, 2023 at about 16:00hours at PIM church headquarters in Chiradzulu district.

It is reported that on the said date, a group of excommunicated pastors and church members from various districts across the country went to PIM Mission protesting against the current leadership of the church.

It is on the record that there have been disagreements over leadership of the church and other pastors formed a group against the current PIM President Reverend Wilson Mitambo.

The group which comprises of about 40 excommunicated pastors and church members, decided to hold vigils at the church president’s residence which is close to the church.

This did not end well with some church members who were at the president’s residence and this resulted into a fight between the two groups.

According to Constable Kagulo, two of the protesters sustained injuries and were referred to Chiradzulu District Hospital and the windscreen of a car they were traveling in was smashed.

Police later rushed to the scene and in the process arrested these four suspects who are ring leaders of the excommunicated membership and are expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge.

Austen Peter Khungwa comes from Bamusi Village T/A Mlumbe, Stepheno Chaononga hails from Lichapa Village, T/A Chikowi both from Zomba while Stanly Damson Supuni comes from Chilombo T/A Mbela in Balaka and Feston Makuwira hails from Ngokwe Village, T/A Ngokwe in Machinga.