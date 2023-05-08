Mulanje council officials visit Dowa to learn

Mulanje District Council officials conducted an exchange learning visit to Dowa District Council to appreciate how Dowa is implementing its activities.

Speaking on Sunday, Chairperson for Dowa District Council Richard Kasanje said councils must learn from each other on areas their counterparts are doing well to enhance service delivery.

“The coming of our counterparts is for them to learn from us in areas we are doing better, but also to monitor on how we are implementing lessons we learnt from them from our previous visit to their council a year ago,” he said.

During the meeting, District Commissioner (DC) for Dowa, Stallichi Mwambiwa presented on areas like finance, flagship projects, planning and development, and health.

Mulanje Council Chairperson, Thokozani Namoyo said despite Mulanje Council being the best performer in the previous Local Council Assessment Performance, there is always room for improvement, and they could always learn from other councils which are also doing a commendable job like Dowa.

“Dowa council is doing well in areas like revenue collection especially with e-ticketing, procurement, physical planning, waste management, and reforms, which are some of the areas we need to improve on.

“This is why we also decided to come and learn the secret of their performance in these areas so that we may also improve,” he said.

Reported by Sylvester Kumwenda