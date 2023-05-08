High Court orders Malawi to allow learners with dreadlocks in schools

Zomba High Court has ordered Ministry of Education to allow learners with dreadlocks to be enrolled in public schools in the country.

The court has further ordered the Ministry to issue a circular that should announce removal of restrictions that bar Rastafarian learners from attending public schools.

High Court Judge, Patrick Chirwa, who read the ruling on behalf of Justice Zione Ntaba said barring Rastafarian children from attending public schools school is a breach of a child’s right to education.

Chirwa added that Ministry of Education should with immediate effect remove restrictions that bar Rastafarian learners from attending school in their dreadlocks.

The court therefore ordered the Ministry of Education to issue a circular that should remove the restriction by June 30 this year.

Chirwa also ordered the office of Attorney General to pay all expenses incurred during hearing of the case.

Rasta Ali Nasolo and Rasta Mahala Mbewe launched a complaint after their children were stopped from attending Malindi Secondary School in Zomba and Blantyre Girls Primary School in Blantyre respectively.

Lawyer that represented the two, Counsel Chikondi Chijozi, said she was satisfied with the judgement though the case started in 2020

She expressed hope that government through Ministry of Education will do in accordance with the High Court ruling saying failing to do so will trans lol ate to contempt of court order.

On his part, Rasta Reuben Chapunga Chilembe hailed the court ruling saying this is landmark ruling that will allow their children to learn in public schools and enjoy their right to education.

