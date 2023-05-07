‘Mighty draw’ at Mpira Stadium as Nomads fall from grace

…De Jongh sent off but Silver edge Hammers, first wins for Bangwe, KB, and Red Lions…

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers failed to regain the top position in the TNM Super League after they played out to a 1-1 draw away to Mighty Tigers at Mpira Stadium on a hot Sunday afternoon.

The Nomads were ‘temporarily’ dislodged at the top by defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets following their Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Moyale Barracks and Wanderers needed a win in order to return to the summit.

But they were made to endure a frustrating afternoon as Tigers gave them a tough run for their money as the first half ended goalless even though Tigers had a goal from a freekick disallowed by referee Micheal Mwambyale who said the scorer was quick to take the freekick without his permission.

In the second half, Gaddie Chirwa won the visitors a penalty after he was brought down in the box, which was converted by Stanley Sanudi to make it 0-1.

But the lead only lasted for less than three minutes as Mwambyale awarded the hosts a penalty from which Precious Chiudza leveled the scoreline.

The Lali Lubani boys tried to push for the winning goal, but Tigers defended with everything to earn a point against a side that was in a good run of form for the past three games.

The result means Tigers are 7th with five points from four games whilst Wanderers have now dropped to third position on goal difference with ten points from the same number of games.

At Civo Stadium, Kamuzu Barracks claimed the biggest win of the round-thumping Extreme FC 4-1 to register their first win of the season.

The Capital City based Soldiers endured a frustrating start to the season after they recorded two draws and a defeat, and they went into Sunday’s game in a desperate need for a win to get their season started.

Zeliat Nkhoma opened the scoreline for the bronze medalist in the 2022 season before Francis Black’s equalizer from the spot.

But Chimwemwe Chisambi restored KB’s lead before further strikes from defender Helbert Wayekha and striker Kelvin Hang’anda.

The win moved KB from the bottom to 10th position with four points from four games whilst Extreme FC are bottom of the table with one point from the same number of games.

At Balaka Stadium, Humphreys Minandi and Davie Meja inspired Red Lions to their first win of the season with a 2-1 hard-fought victory over Dedza Dynamos.

The Zomba based Soldiers were winless in three league matches, having played out to a 1-1 draw away to Blue Eagles before two back-to-back defeats to Wanderers and Silver Strikers to drop into the bottom three.

However, the win wasn’t enough for them to move out of the relegation zone from the four points they have from four games.

The second defeat in a row sees Dedza Dynamos dropping into 12th position with four points from the same number of games.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Silver Strikers came from behind to beat Ekwendeni 1-3 to move second in the table.

Mphatso Magaleta had given the hosts an early lead inside the opening minutes of the match, but the Bankers came back in the second half with three quick goals through Stain Davie, Patrick Macheso and Atusaye Nyondo.

Pierre De Jongh was also sent off by the referee Davie Chinoko.

The weekend results mean Bullets will go into week five on top of the standings with ten points, seconded by Silver, with Wanderers in the third position.

