Devotion: How is it going to happen

In the book of Mark on chapter from verse 26 to 27 the bible says: ” He also said, “The kingdom of God is like someone who spreads seed on the ground. He goes to sleep and gets up, night and day, and the seed sprouts and grows, though he does not know HOW.”

One of the principles of the Kingdom is walking by faith and not by sight. Those who walk by faith do what the Word says and never ask how will it be done?

In Ecclesiastes chapter 11 on verse 5, the bible says: “Just as you do not know the path of the wind, or how the bones form in the womb of a pregnant woman, so you do not know the work of God who makes everything.”

When it comes to walking by faith, you must learn to trust God’s Word and never doubt its integrity, for the Word never fails. Some people, upon receiving counsel, instruction or admonition from the Word, are fond of asking how the Word they have received would come to pass.

Faith doesn’t ask “how?” Rather, faith acts on the Word. Leave the ‘how’ to God. Your responsibility is to keep living the Word. God is able to do exceeding abundantly above all you can ask or think or imagine.

He is too big to be asked the question “how?”; therefore, when He tells you anything, just do. He is not limited by your past or present. He lives in eternity and nothing is impossible with him.

When God asked Abraham to offer his only son Isaac as a sacrifice, he promptly obeyed. He didn’t ask,” O God, how am I going to become the father of many nations if I offer my only son as a sacrifice?” he left that to the Lord. That’s faith; it doesn’t ask how? Rather it accepts, believes and endorses God’s Word as absolute truth.

When there was absolute hunger, the prophet declared that within 24 hours the country will come out of hunger to abundance. One man mocked because he would not know HOW and he didn’t see it because he died.

We read in 2 Kings chapter 7 from verse 1 to 2 that ” Elisha replied, “Hear the word of the Lord! This is what the Lord says, ‘About this time tomorrow a seah of finely milled flour will sell for a shekel and two seahs of barley for a shekel at the gate of Samaria.”

Finally, Zachariah in Luke 1 in disbelief asked God HOW he could bear a son in old age and he was closed his mouth till the child was born.

In Luke chapter 1 from verse 18 to 20 the bible says: ” Zechariah said to the angel, “How can I be sure of this? For I am an old man, and my wife is old as well.”

