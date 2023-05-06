Two people arrested for stealing ESCOM cables at Health Centre

Police at Mponela in Dowa are keeping in custody two men, identified as Steven Hama, 50, and Alfred Shera, 48, for allegedly stealing Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) cables valued at K1.2 million at Wandikweza Health Centre.

The incident occurred during the wee hours of April 13, 2023.

Mponela Police Station Public Relations Officer sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed saying it is reported that at around 07:30 hours, the Wandikweza Health Centre In-charge at Madisi, Dowa, discovered that copper wire which was connected to ESOM transformer and the facility had been removed by unknown criminals.

He further said that the copper wire which was about 40 to 50 metres long, was bought by Wandikweza Health Centre at a value of K1, 280, 000 (one million two hundred and eighty thousand kwacha).

“Upon noticing the vandalism and theft of the cables, the In-charge reported the matter to Madisi Police Unit and the Police investigations led to the arrest of the two at Madisi Trading Centre.

“At the time of arrest, the suspects were also found with cable cutter and other breaking instruments,” said Msadala.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to be behind the vandalism of the cables at the said health facility.

They will appear before court soon to answer applicable charges.

Steven Hamma, hails from Chule Village, whilst Alfred Shema, hails from Chimphepo Village, both from Traditional Authority Mtema in Lilongwe District.

