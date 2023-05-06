Tanzanian woman married to three husbands

A Tanzanian mother of two has been trending on social media after revealing that she is married to three men.

The woman identified as Nelly shared photos of herself with her husbands Jimmy, Danny and Hassan.

According to NTV Kenya, Nelly who is a car dealer married her brother in-law after her husband of eight years died in a car accident.

She then decided to have more men and later proceeded to marry the other two men.

The men have been living together with her for years and according to the woman they are good friends and they all have sex with her. She further claimed that the men are happy and satisfied and cannot cheat on her.

The published report also indicate that Nelly bought each of her husbdands a car and she supports them financially as they are all unemployed.

