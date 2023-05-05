Man arrested for killing biological mother in Ntchisi

Police in Ntchisi have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly killing his 76-year-old biological mother.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station Constable Glory Kondowe has confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Constable Kondowe told Malawi24 that the suspect has been identified as Thomson Chikhosi whereas the deceased is Anette Chikhosi, both from Chiweza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi District.

She further said that the incident took place on May 3, 2023 at Chiweza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi where the suspect was staying with his biological mother.

Reports indicate that Anette Chikhosi (now deceased) left her home to the garden to harvest maize.

Later, she was found in a pool of blood brutally killed.

Upon receipt of the matter, police visited the scene where the body was found in a pool of blood.

Postmortem conducted at Ntchisi District Hospital established that death was due to severe loss of blood due to fractured skull.

Further investigations show that the suspect who is a known epileptic patient was found with blood strains on his shoe and shirt.

The motive behind the killing is not yet established as police investigations are underway.