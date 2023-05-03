Prisam to launch Lilongwe chapter

Private Schools Association of Malawi (Prisam) say they will this week launch the Lilongwe chapter which seeks to help improve education in the city’s private schools.

Disclosing the development was Prisam president Amon Tafya who told the local media that the launch is slated for Friday 5th May, 2023 at Baptist Hall situated in Falls Estate, close to Polytechnic University, behind Church of Christ in the capital city.

Tafya said private schools from Lilongwe which will join the association are expected to benefit from Prisam proposals to access free computers and library books among other teaching and learning materials.

He added that at the launch school owners and managers will also be updated by the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) on the forthcoming PSLCE, JCE and MSCE examinations.

Tafya has also indicated that school owners and managers will also be sharpened on how to psychologically prepare students who are scheduled to sit for national examinations this year.

According to Ntafya, the association will as well utilize the launch to discuss a number of key issues affecting private education service provision, including financial challenges.

The association has through its president encouraged private schools in the the city to join the association so as to be part of the improved private schools.

Meanwhile, the association has written all private schools owners for both Lilongwe Urban and Rural inviting them to the launch of Prisam Lilongwe chapter.

