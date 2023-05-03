Muluzi to speak on Sunday

Presidential hopeful and former leader of United Democratic Front (UDF), Atupele Muluzi, is on Sunday expected to address people during a mega rally which the party is expected to hold at St Augustine ground in Mangochi.

This will be the first rally Muluzi will address amidst calls from different groups and individuals calling him to contest for Presidency during the forthcoming elections in 2025.

According to a flyer circulating on the social media platforms, Muluzi is expected to be the guest speaker at the rally which has been organised as part of the celebrations for 30 years existence of the party in the country.

It is anticipated that Muluzi is going to unpack his position on the calls made by the people asking his candidature and also his political future.

He retired from politics in 2020, after losing to Tonse Alliance when he was running mate on the ballot to the former President Peter Mutharika in the court sanctioned presidential elections, before making a comeback.

UDF which was the first party to be democratically elected to run affairs of the country in 1994 was founded by Atupele’s father Bakili Muluzi who ruled for two consecutive terms up until 2004.

