Moyale forced to travel to Blantyre on Monday due to ‘unfair’ Super League fixture

Moyale Barracks head coach Nicolas Mhango says his team arrived in Blantyre on Monday ahead of a match against Nyasa Big Bullets this weekend in order to cut costs following introduction of one game per week schedule.

Mhango said this in Blantyre Tuesday Morning at College of Medicine Sports Complex where the team is training.

“We played our first game at home, second game was away against Ekwendeni Hammers in Mzuzu, then we travelled to Lilongwe to play against KB. This week we play against Bullets in Blantyre. With the club’s financial status, how can we survive?

“We came early in Blantyre to cut some expenses. The Tnm Super League Fixture is just abnormal for Malawi teams, we decided to proceed to Blantyre a day after KB game at least to minimize some costs,” said Mhango.

He then asked the Super League of Malawi to reconsider the schedule.

Moyale beat Kamuzu Barracks 1 nil last Sunday at Civo Stadium courtesy of a goal scored by Gasten Simkonda from the spot. The soldiers have five points and sit fifth in the 16-team league.

On Tuesday, Moyale Barracks joined other Malawians at Kamuzu Stadium to pay last respect to former Malawi National Team Goalkeeper Boniface Maganga who passed away over the weekend.

