Chakwera vows to uphold press freedom

President Lazarus Chakwera has pledged that his administration will continue to promote and protect freedom of expression as a driver for all human rights.

Chakwera made the remarks on Wednesday, when he hosted members of the press at Kamuzu Palace in celebration of the World Press Freedom Day which is commemorated on 3rd May every year.

In his speech, the President stressed that the human rights that are enjoyed, cannot be promoted or protected without the right to expression.

The president then assured journalists in the country that he will fulfill the oath he took as president by upholding the freedoms and rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic.

Minister of Information and Digitisation Moses Kunkuyu applauded the President for hosting the media at Kamuzu palace saying this shows the cordial relations that exists between government and the media.

“The gathering today is testimony that the media is operating freely without interference,” He said.

Chairperson for MISA MALAWI, Teresa Ndanga commended the President for extending an invitation to members of the media to a World Press Freedom Day Breakfast at Kamuzu Palace saying, this a sign of his commitment to celebrate and uphold media freedom and freedom of expression in the country.

Ndanga further commended the current administration for the legislative milestones registered in the past 12 months among others repealing of seditious laws like, the amendment of the Protected Flag, Emblems and Names Act.

Reported by Susan Hara and Sarah Munthali