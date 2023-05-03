Blantyre SDA to fundraise for 100 years celebration

Blantyre Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church has organised a fundraising music show this weekend ahead of this year’s celebrations marking 100 years of the church’s existence in Malawi.

In an interview with this publication, Chairperson of the Organizing committee Enerst Kaonga said the celebrations are slated for September this year.

Kaonga said in preparation for the auspicious occasion, the organizing committee has also organised a a fundraising music show slated for Sunday 7th April at Robins Park in blantyre.

He said the organising committee wants the centenary celebrations to be a rememberable event, hence the fundraiser whose funds will cover for primary preparations.

“The SDA church in Malawi will on 29th September this year be clocking 100 years and we will be celebrating for that. So we want to raise some funds for the event, hence the show this Sunday in Blantyre.

“So, everything about the Sunday show is set and we encourage the public to come and help us. There shall be local and international artists and it will be a great show,” said Kaonga.

The chairperson further indicated that the church will from 1st September have evangelistic campaign which will be followed by the grand celebration on 29th September, 2023.

The gate charges for the show have been put at K2000 for a standard seat while Executive and VIP seats will be charged K10,000 and K20,000 respectively.

Some of the local performing artists include; Namasalima singers, Zenengeya Family, Dave Chiwaya, The Chronicles Pilgrims and Radiance Accappela from Zimbabwe.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24