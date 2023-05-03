Actress Simphiwe Ngema confesses Knowing Thabo Bester Was Operating 21st Century from Prison

South African actress Simphiwe Ngema has unintentionally confessed that she visited convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2018 and that she was aware he operated his 21st Century business operations from prisoning 4 years before he escaped from Prison.

The former “Muvhango” star made the statement on her Instagram account today. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Ngema stated that she visited the convict because he had not paid her for several gigs she undertook. However, she also admitted to receiving payment for some but not all of her activities, but did not disclose the specific activities that she was paid for.

“Till this day I was never paid for some of the events that I was booked for by 21st Century. In 2018 I went to the prison to demand answers, it was a difficult time in my life and he owed me money,” Ngema said in her statement.

JUST IN #ThaboBester



Actress Simphiwe Ngema issues statement saying she went to the prison where he was jailed in 2018 after she was not paid for gigs. She went to demand her money.



'I never went on regular basis, nor was I last person to visit before he escaped.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Beokv1J4xG — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) May 3, 2023

This revelation has raised several questions, including whether Ngema visited the prison to meet TK, who was supposedly based in the US, or Bester himself, who was serving a life sentence at Mangaung about 4 years before he staged a prison break.

I only visited him Thabo Bester once

However, the actress insists that she only visited Thabo Bester once and that she was not the person who went there on a regular basis nor the last person to visit before his escape from Prison. She claims that this was five years ago and that she has supporting documents to prove that she visited on one occasion, which was on April 5, 2018.

Despite her statement, several questions remain unanswered, including how Ngema knew about Bester’s business operations from prison, whether she reported her discovery to the authorities, and whether she continued to associate with undertakings associated with Bester after becoming aware of his situation.

However, Ngema admitted to dealing with the convict because he seemed well connected and was able to organize meetings and big events [allegedly despite being a convict incarcerated at Mangaung Correctional Centre where she later visited him.

Unanswered Questions

Her now deleted statement also leaves several other questions unanswered, considering that Thabo Bester and his business accomplice, Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, said TK Motsepe was based in the United States and not South Africa or Mangaung.

Ironically, Ngema visited Thabo Bester at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

In addition, Ngema claims to have eventually been paid for some of the events she worked on with Bester, but the details are unclear. It is unknown how many events she was paid for, how much she was owed, when she was paid, and how much she received. This revelation has generated interest in Ngema’s past associations and the nature of her work with Bester.

It is also unclear whether the gigs she was paid for were after she had visited Bester at Mangaung or had occurred before her visit.

Despite deleting the Instagram post, the statement has already gone viral, prompting speculation about Ngema’s involvement with Bester. As more information surfaces, the public’s interest in this story continues to grow.

From her statement, the following key questions remain unanswered:

1. When Ngema visited Mangaung, did she visit the prison to meet TK, who was in the US, or Thabo Bester, who was serving his life sentence at the prison?

2a. How did Ngema know that TK or Thabo Bester was running an operation from that prison? Was this information widely known, or did she have inside knowledge?

2b. Did she report her discovery to the authorities or not?

3. After becoming aware of Bester’s situation, did Ngema stop associating with undertakings associated with him?

4. Ngema admits to knowing that TK/Thabo Bester was operating from prison. 4a. Did she know that TK was an alias for Thabo Bester? When she visited him, who did she request to meet?

5. Ngema claims that she was eventually paid, but the details are unclear. 5a. How many events was she paid for, and how much was she owed? 5b. When was she paid, and how much did she receive? 5c. When was the last event that she was paid for, and was it in full?

Meanwhile, the bail hearing for Dr. Nandipha Magudumana was today adjourned to 11 May next week.