106 students arrested for inciting violence

Police at Mponela, Dowa District are keeping in custody 106 students from Dowa Secondary School for allegedly inciting violence and damaging school property.

The incident occurred in Mponela at Dowa Secondary School campus yesterday at around 18:00 hours.

Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that the brief facts are that on May 2, 2023 the students complained to the school management for being lately served breakfast (rice pudding).

Msadala further said that later, the prefects met the school management through the headteacher where they presented their grievances such as poor diet and lack of recreation and sports.

“The prefects suggested for the boarding learners to have an audience with the Head Teacher of Dowa Secondary School and entire teaching staff.

“And in the afternoon, the school management arranged for the meeting at the football ground. For security reasons, the school management invited police,” he said.

When Mponela Police officers arrived at the school at about 16:00 hours, some people believed to be ODL learners were seen assembled outside the school’s main gate and were observed to have started pelting stones towards the police vehicle.

The suspected ODL learners were chased from the main gate and the organised meeting in the school campus was conducted and the students were assured that there listed grievances have been noted for positive consideration.

The meeting was dispersed as the learners were expected to take supper and proceed with their routine school programs.

However, the boarding students refused to take their supper and started smashing windows panes of classrooms and library. They also threw stones onto roofs of school buildings.

School management with assistance from Mponela Police managed to chase all the students out of the campus hence the arrest of the mentioned suspects for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the total value of damage property is not yet established.

All the students will appear before court soon to answer their charges.

