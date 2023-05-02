Man arrested for raping biological daughter

Police in Monkey-Bay have arrested George Gomani, 43, for allegedly raping his 15-year old biological daughter on several occasions over a period of 12 months and impregnating her two times.

Public Relations Officer for Monkey Bay Police Station Sergeant Alice Sichali has confirmed to Malawi24.

Sergeant Sichali told Malawi24 that the incident occurred between the month of May 2022 and March 2023 at Mwalembe Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi district.

She further said that during the month of March 2023, the victim who was accompanied by her grandmother reported to police that, from May 2022 her own father had been defiling her and once impregnated her and he later took her to the hospital for abortion.

As if that was not enough, the suspect continued to rape the child to the extent that the victim got pregnant again. The child’s mother reportedly knew about the sexual abuse.

During the month of March 2023, the suspect forced the victim to abort the pregnancy but she ran away and narrated the ordeal to her grandmother who reported the matter at Monkey-Bay Police Station where she was issued a referral letter to Monkey Bay Community Hospital and the results indicated that the victim was 5 month pregnant.

The suspect who bolted when the issue came to light has now been arrested after being in hiding for few months.

He will appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement.

Gomani hails from Mwalembe village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi district.

