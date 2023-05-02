Kinnah urges players to be disciplined

Flames legend Kinnah Phiri who is Deputy of Director in the Ministry Sports has urged football players to be disciplined if they want to be successful.

The statement was made on Sunday in Mayani, Dedza during the launching of 5-Million-kwacha Football Bonanza by in Dedza North Constituency.

Phiri said such tournaments are important because they show that the leaders in the country have interest to promote the youths.

He asked the community members in the constituency to be proud saying it is not easy for someone to come up with that kind of trophy worth 5 Million kwacha.

Mkandawire greeting players

Speaking with reporters, guest of honor, Minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire said the bonanza will promote the youths who are interested in sports activities and also contribute to talent identification.

“I think it will help in talent identification as the honourable member of this constituency has said. The aim is that they should be able identify players that can go further and probably join big clubs in our country,” he said.

On his part, Member of Parliament for Dedza North Constituency Savel Kafwafwa said that being Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Community and Social Affairs, he wanted to be exemplary in his constituency.

“One of the reasons why I decided to come up with this trophy is to promote young people but also to understand that football is business on its own. The coming of the legends is to encourage the youths that they can earn a living through football just like Kinnah Phiri and Young Chimodzi another legend,” he said.

During the launch, DD Sunshine which is a women’s club lost to Mayani Select, a men’s football team. Mtawanga FC and Chauma FC also played a game.

The winner of the tournament will receive K200,000, second placed team will receive K180,000 thousand while third placed side will go away with K150,000.

