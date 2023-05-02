Govt U-turns on revocation of Ichocho’s licence

Malawi Government has said it will not revoke Ichocho Power Security’s licence because the company employs over 200 people whose livelihoods depend on the company.

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo said this today when he chaired the committee on hearing for Ichocho Security following a social media video in which the company’s director Yasin Suwedi allegedly breached security laws of the country.

Minister of Homeland Security, Zikhale Ng’oma, said consideration not to revoke the licence also came because this is the first case to be registered concerning the company.

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation reported that the company during meeting was given eight conditions to follow including resubmitting its company application documents to the ministry within seven days.

“A serious letter of reprimand will follow which will be the first and last warning letter for the offence and it should engage a lawyer to guide operations of the company among others,” MBC reported.

Speaking to the press, Chairperson of Ichocho Power Security Company George Kasakula who accompanied Suwedi to the hearing said the company regrets the conduct of its managing director who posted a video in which he joked about kidnapping events organizer Tonderai Banda.

“The video was one of the unfortunate things Ichocho Security could have done and we assure the nation and the public at large that this will never happen again,” said Kasakula.

Top officers from Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police Service also attended the meeting.

