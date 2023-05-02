Govt asked to support ICT innovations

The Government of Malawi has been asked to support local Information and Communications Technology (ICT) innovations that are offering solutions to challenges that the country is facing.

Entrepreneur and Founder of an ICT company Sparc Systems Limited, Wisely Phiri, made the call when he was presenting a cheque of 5 Million to ICT Association of Malawi’s- Expo, which will take place this month starting from 17 to 18 May 2023 at BICC in Lilongwe.

According to Phiri, ICT can provide so many solutions to the challenges the country is facing right now which include lack of forex hence the need for Government to support the ICT companies and pay attention to their innovations.

“If we are able to generate systems for banks that process transactions at millisecond, we cannot fail to develop systems that can help farmers redeem farm inputs in the issue of AIP. We have digital solutions to all these challenges. Let’s empower this ICT sector.

“ICT is a solution to the Forex issues we have, leaders should support local ICT innovations,” said Phiri.

Phiri also noted that there is need for businesses to adopt usage of digital technology in order to build resilience and ably contribute to the national economy.

In his remarks, ICTAM vice President Chimwemwe Nkoloma said ICT can boost the country’s economy and the country needs to support ICT innovations at the same time adopt digital ways.

Nkoloma then hailed Spark Systems Limited for the contribution of 5 Million kwacha to this year’s ICT Expo, saying this money will play a big role in the coming event.

The Expo which will take place from 17th to 18 May 2023 will be held under the theme “Business Resilience through Digital Technology”, emphasizing the importance of ICT in mitigating both internal and external shocks that continue to negatively impact on business operations.

According to Nkoloma, the ICTAM expo will help to push for the adoption and usage of ICT innovations as well as provide a platform for discussions on ICT solutions and policies that enhances the industry.

Follow us on Twitter: