Hazel Mak and M.Patrick unveil brand new collaboration ‘Breaking My Focus’

Award-winning singer-songwriter, Hazel Mak returns to the scene with the release of her brand new single “Breaking My Focus” featuring M.Patrick.

Hazel Mak and M.Patrick team up for their latest single “Breaking My Focus,” a soulful house track that highlights the artists’ incredible vocal range and heartfelt lyrics. Hazel Mak is quickly becoming a rising star in the music industry, while M.Patrick’s poignant storytelling and smooth delivery have earned him a dedicated following.

“Breaking My Focus” is an emotionally-charged track that explores the challenge of staying focused in the face of temptation. With Hazel Mak’s powerful and soulful voice leading the way, M.Patrick brings his unique perspective to the song, adding depth and nuance – basically the overall production of the record.

Directed by the talented Director Sniper MIKXZ and shot in Manchester, England, the accompanying music video is a stunning visual representation of the song’s themes. Featuring powerful performances by both Hazel Mak and M.Patrick, the video perfectly captures the raw emotions of the track.

Hazel Mak and M.Patrick are two of the most exciting voices in modern electronic house music, and “Breaking My Focus” is a testament to their incredible artistry and talent. As they continue to push boundaries and create groundbreaking music, fans can expect even more amazing things from these two talented artists. Thank you for watching the official music video for “Breaking My Focus” by Hazel Mak X M.Patrick.

Recognized for his legendary involvement in House music since 2002, M.Patrick has had a good run-in with some of the industry’s best well-known labels such as; Bomba Records SA, Khaya Lyf Music, Peng Africa, and The Godfathers of Deep House SA. Currently, he is the manager of the multi-platinum-selling producer Murphy Cubic, and Afro-soul artist MJ Sings.

“As an artist, the plan is to release some of the dopest House music and leave a footprint in the music industry,” says M.Patrick.

Born Hazel Makunganya, Hazel Mak began her music career at the tender age of 11 singing and performing for various events including ‘Miss Malawi’. Her efforts at such a young age did not go unnoticed by Malawian entertainers and soon grabbed the attention of international and notable standards. Today she has a repertoire of numerous projects with international artists, sharing the stages with the likes of Black Motion, Lady Zamar, Prince Kaybee, Ammara Brown, Oliver Mtukudzi, Sauti Sol, Micasa, and Freshly Ground.

By Roy Kafoteka

Follow us on Twitter: