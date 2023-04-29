Man arrested for stealing property worth over K1m

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Dowa for allegedly breaking into a building and stealing property worth more than MK1 million.

Mponela Police spokesperson Macpatson Msadala has identified the suspect identified as Stanley Banda.

He said was arrested today after being suspected of breaking into a shop located within the trade Centre.

“A security guard who was on duty heard a suspicious noise at the entrance of the shop and he immediately alerted colleagues who in-turn reported the matter to police,” said Msadala.

He added that the police rushed to the scene where they found the suspect hiding on the roof of the building while naked and they arrested him.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24