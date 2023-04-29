Future Vision Ministries donates relief items worth K6.5 million to cyclone survivors

Future Vision Ministries lnternational has donated relief items worth K6.5 million to 231 households that survived recent Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Traditional Authority Ngwelero in Zomba.

Future Vision Ministry handed over the relief items that comprised of food and non food to Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors currently camping at Chinangwa Community Based Child Care Center at Senior Group Village Head Taulo.

Speaking when distributing the items, Future Vision Ministries lnternational, Country Director, Newton Sunday Sindo said the ministry felt obliged to assist survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy with maize flour, sugar, and soap.

He noted that the survivors lost most of property after their houses collapsed following Tropical Cyclone Freddy induced stormy rains.

Sindo called on the recipients to make good use of the relief items and further urged them to avoid selling this year’s maize harvest fearing the impending food insecurity in Ngwelero area.

“Future Vision Ministries lnternational has provided to the cyclone survivors bags of maize flour each weighing 25 kilograms, sugar, and soap to each of the 235 households at Group Village Head Taulo to offer them a relief, ” Sindo added.

He also asked Zomba District Council to assist the survivors to resettle in their respective homes as they faced alot of challenges at the camp.

Representative of Zomba District Council, Enock Chabwera hailed the Future Vision Ministries lnternational for donating to the cyclone survivors.

He said the council was aware of challenges people in the camps were facing, adding that the council was looking for solutions to deal with the challenges.

Chabwera therefore appealed to non-governmental organisations that implement projects in the district to compliment Zomba District Council’s efforts in assisting survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy with food and non food items.

One of the relief items recipients, Agness Wyson thanked Future Vision Ministries lnternational for the items saying they came at the time when most of the survivors had no food to survive on.

Group Village Head Taulo also thanked the faith based organisation for reaching out to 235 households with relief items.

