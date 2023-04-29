Boy arrested for allegedly killing 14-year-old friend

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Nkhotakota for allegedly murdering his 14-year-old friend.

Nkhotakota Police Station Spokesperson, Sergeant Paul Malimwe, says the 16-year-old boy threw his friend in a river where the younger boy drowned.

According to Malimwe, the two together with other four children, went to Ndale River for swimming on Wednesday, where the 14-year-old, Hefter Hezekiah, said he did not know how to swim and opted to stay away.

“Later, the suspect came out of the water, grabbed Hezekiah and threw him into deep waters of the river,” said Malimwe.

After noticing that his friend was not coming out, the suspect left the scene.

Postmortem results show that death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

