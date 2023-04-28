Father in custody for scalding his son with porridge

Police in Zomba are keeping in custody a 48-year-old man identified as Peter Gaesi for pouring hot porridge on his 14 -year old -son over misunderstandings on food.

Zomba Police Deputy Publicist Aaron Chilala said that the suspect has four children and the victim is the third born. Around evening hours on Thursday the victim returned home after knocking off from school.

Chilala added that the teenager found out that his father (suspect) had prepared nsima with catfish (Mlamba) fish.

“The victim did not eat the meal as he claimed he has problems with Mlamba therefore he stopped eating the specie. He then decided to prepare porridge for himself,” said Chilala.

When the father returned home, he found his son preparing porridge and he became angry.

The father took the pot of the hot porridge from the fire and poured it over his son.

The victim sustained burns on the left arm and has been referred to Zomba Central Hospital for treatment and examination.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer a charge of Acts intended to cause grievous harm.

Gaesi hails from Mpakati village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba.

