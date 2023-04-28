Chakwera asks tourism sites operators to charge fair prices that Malawians can afford

President Lazarus Chakwera has asked operators of tourism sites to ensure that they have put fair prices so that Malawians can afford and have a chance to go and experience the places.

Chakwera made the statement during the closing ceremony of the 4th edition of the Takulandirani Malawi International Tourism Expo which started on Wednesday at BICC in Lilongwe.

In his remarks, he said that Malawians do not have experience of many places that are in the country because of high prices that the owners put which tourists from other countries can afford.

The president then hailed the tourism expo saying it has wrapped up on a convincing note in view of prospects for new investments, recapitalization of existing operations, local and global networking not forgetting the greater purpose of selling Malawi as a leading tourist destination to the global audience.

“The exhibition remains a perfect marketing instrument that helps us to expand the tourism sector while positioning it as a key driver of accelerated economic growth,” he explained

He said under his administration’s tutelage, the country’s tourism sector is and will continue being supported through various interventions that attract viable investments as guided by the National Tourism Investment Masterplan.

Chakwera went on to say that a tourist-friendly visa regime, international pacts with the global community and strategic visibility in key source markets.

He then said that government will continue to invest in construction of key infrastructure such as roads, rail networks, airports and water transport as a way of complementing private sector investments.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in situating Tourism as a core industry that will help us build a prosperous Malawi. We are back, Ipatse Moto,” he said.

In his speech, Board Chairman for Malawi Tourism Council, Justice Zinkambani said that the event has provided opportunities to different local exhibitors which is promoting tourism industry and also the development of the country.

