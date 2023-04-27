FAM Moto Division to be launched on Saturday

The Football Association of Malawi will on Saturday launch the FAM Moto Central Region Division One League at William Murray Secondary School ground.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu Manda will preside over the launch which will be spiced up by an official match between Baptist FC and Simulemba FC.

The country’s football governing board took over the sponsorship of Regional Division One Leagues following the discontinuation of the leagues’ sponsorship by Standard Bank PLC.

Initially FAM had indicated that the league will be sponsored under the Mpira TV Brand but FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the Association’s owned merchandise brand Moto will be the title name for the Leagues.

“We are set to launch the Division One leagues in all the three regions. We start with Centre this weekend then North next week and then South the other week.

“The Leagues will be named after our Merchandise brand Moto and our main objective of sponsoring the leagues is to ensure that our Leagues and player development pathway are enhanced,” said Gunda.

FAM is sponsoring the Leagues to the tune of K15 million per region and the funds are coming from the newly introduced K75 million special grant subvention to the Regional Associations for supporting competitions and professionalization.

Source: FAM

Follow us on Twitter: