Woman jailed 18 months for dumping baby

The Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court yesterday sentenced 20-year-old Loness Wadson to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for dumping her newlyborn baby.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Davie Malithano heard that, on January 10, 2023 police at Ginnery Corner found the newly born baby dumped behind their office.

Police referred the matter to a social worker at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital who took the child to Chatinkha Nursery Home.

Prosecutor Malithano added that on April 19, 2023 the convict was arrested after she went with her mother and reported about the issue at Blantyre Police Station.

Appearing in court, Wadson pleaded guilty to the charge.

In mitigation she asked for court’s leniency stating that she is a first offender.

Passing sentence Senior Resident Magistrate Kya Mwanyongo concurred with the state hence sentenced her to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Loness Wadson hails from Loti Village, Traditional Authority Phuka in Thyolo district