People’s Federal Movement calls for adoption of Federal Government

The People’s Federal Movement (PFM) has called upon people in the country to adopt Federal System of government for equal distribution of resources.

Chairperson for the movement Moses Kapiriwita made the call on Tuesday during the Press Conference at Crown Hotel in Lilongwe.

Kapiriwita said the President should also call for a referendum in order to choose type of government of their choice before 2025 general elections.

“It will be unfair for Malawians to go for general elections in 2025 before adoption of Federal System,” he said.

He further said that the movement and those in support of the new system of government do not blame the previous or current leaders but the system in which government is run.

The movement indicated that the current situation in Malawi should make Malawians to determine the future by comparing to the past in terms of governance.

“People should either accept to continue being exploited by politicians or adopt for Federal system for even distribution of resources,” he added.

He said changing leadership has not changed anything in the country for the past 30 years and the only Federal system is only the solution.

The movement further challenged people in the country to say no to current unitary system.

It also called government to allocate more resources to National lnititative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust and Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) to take the leading role in public awareness.

Kapiriwita addressed the Media alongside with Country Coordinator Dr. Lex Kalolo and General Secretary Noel Phiri.

During the previous session of Parliament, member of parliament for Mzimba North Yeremia Chihana brought the motion for members to discuss and adopt Federalism but members rejected it.

