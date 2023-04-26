K60 million community project introduced in Zomba

A local non-governmental organisation, Root Change has introduced a K60 million one year pilot project called Community lndependent Initiative to help 100 ultra poor households at Senior Chief Chikowi’s area in Zomba to become economically self reliant.

Root Change, Project Coordinator, Myson Jambo told District Executive Committee (DEC) in Zomba that the Community Independent Initiative is a safety net project and will be implemented on pilot basis at Chikowi area.

He further disclosed that each of the 100 households will be receiving K130,000 every six months between 2023 to 2024 to cater for households needs such as supporting child education.

Jambo expressed hope that by the end of the project beneficiary households will become economically independent through various investments and agricultural extension interventions.

“We will try to bring in agricultural extension workers to teach them modern farming technologies for sustainable livelihood,” he added.

District Commissioner for Zomba, Reinghard Chavula commended Root Change for introducing the Community Independent lnitiative project in the district.

She expressed hope that the project will improve people’s living standards at Senior Chief’s Chikowi’s area.

