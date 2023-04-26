Chakwera says Zimbabwe summit will discuss digital transformation

President Lazarus Chakwera has left for Zimbabwe where he will attend the 6th Transform Africa Summit which he says will discuss digital transformation in Africa.

Writing on his Facebook page this morning, the Malawi leader said the summit brings together African leaders, policymakers and technology experts who are poised to shape Africa’s development narrative from what it is now to a knowledge-based economy supported by a digital revolution.

“The main thematic thrust of discussions will be around accelerating digital transformation for African societies. This aligns perfectly with our development agenda Malawi Vision 2063 in which we intend to spur development through digitalisation,” said Chakwera.

He added that there will also be learnings for Malawi in how the country can build capacity in digital infrastructure, smart governance and digital entrepreneurship.

Chakwera is expected to return to Malawi this evening through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

