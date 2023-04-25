Man found with 49 stolen phones

Police at Soche in Blantyre have arrested 26-year-old Thoko Namakhwa after he was found with 49 smartphones suspected to have been stolen.

Blantyre Police Station spokesperson Peter Mchiza said Thoko Namakhwa was arrested in the morning of Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after police got information that he was keeping the stolen cellphones.

On the stated day, Police were following up a case of theft which occurred at Scallars where an iPhone 12 was stolen by a suspect named Felix Kachingwe who is also known as Gani.

When he was arrested, Gani explained that he was with Thoko Namakhwa when committing the offence and that the stolen phone was given to Thoko for safe keeping.

Kachingwe led the police to the house of Thoko Namakhwa where 49 different smartphones were found including the iPhone in question.

The stolen cellphones included but not limited to Handy, Samsung J7, Redmi Note 4 Mi, Redmi Note 3, Handy TCL, Redmi Note 10, 2 Huawei phones, iPhone, Handy Cool, HTC,2 Handy Meizu phones, Samsung J6, Sony, Mobicell and 34 others.

Despite denying the accusation that he has been stealing together with Gani, Thoko Namakhwa failed to produce any tangible information to support his possession of the cellphones.

He was immediately arrested and the phones were confiscated.

The suspect is in police custody waiting to appear before the Court to answer the charge accordingly.

Thoko Namakhwa comes from Khoviwa Village, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikowi in Zomba District.

