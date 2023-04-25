Malawi Justice Minister calls for peace and co-existence among Africans

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo has called for co-existence among Africans, saying one of the lessons from the Rwandan Genocide is that acts of discrimination, racism, indoctrination, propaganda, xenophobia, nepotism, violence and hate speech are evil and appalling.

The Minister said this in Lilongwe on Sunday during the 29th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi which was organised by the Rwanda High Commission to Malawi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mvalo said Africans should avoid hate speeches, discrimination, racism and indoctrination because these things are evil and appalling.

“As such, we need to do everything possible to avoid embracing them in our societies. Hate speech directed at any particular tribe, religion, clan or region must be condemned at all costs in order to prevent it from leading to events like the one that happened in Rwanda 29 years ago,” said Mvalo.

Mvalo further noted that what happened in Rwanda 29 years ago is a lesson to all African countries to avoid things that can lead to genocide.

He added that the commemoration is a very important occasion because it is part of healing process and right now Rwanda has healed very well, they have reconciled and as Malawi they take a very positive indication of the relationship they have with Rwanda and that’s why they took part in this commemoration.

“Indeed, we cannot make a better future when we have not learned from the past. Horrific as the event that happened 29 years ago is, it is important that we commemorate it with a sober mind so that we can draw lessons from it in order to prevent it from ever happening again. As a civilized community, we all need to say never again.

“Malawi stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of the Republic of Rwanda and it is committed to upholding cardinal principles of human rights, peace, and security, and encourages the spirit of forgiveness, healing and reconciliation and the mantra, ‘Never Again,” explained Mvalo.

In his remarks, Rwandan High Commissioner to Malawi and Zambia Amandin Rugira said the day of commemoration is very important because they have to remember what happened 29 years ago in order to avoid the repetition of the same thing and in order to permit the younger generation know what happened and what must be avoided to avoid genocide, hate speech, violence and discrimination.

“As we light candles and commemorate this dark chapter of history today, let us for the education of future generations, ensure our commitments to stand against racism, hate speech, xenophobia, and all forms of discrimination, continue to burn brighter than the darkness of hate and violence.

“We also continue to remind the International Community and UN Member States, as well as signatories to the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, of their obligations under this convention to fight and prosecute hate speech and crimes of genocide in their respective countries,” said Rugira.

He then thanked the Malawi Government through Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo for reserving some time to attend the commemoration, saying this is an indication that there is a strong relationship between the two countries and that Rwanda is not standing alone.

This year’s Commemoration event held was under the theme-KWIBUKA TWIYUBAKA: ” Remember-Unite-Renew”.

Over 1 million people lost their lives in Rwanda following the genocide which took place in 1994 and these people, the Tutsi’s, lost their lives within a period of 100 days.

