Chakwera to travel to Zimbabwe tomorrow

President Lazarus Chakwera will travel to Zimbabwe tomorrow to attend the 6th Transform Africa Summit which will take place in Victoria Falls.

Chakwera will leave Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at 6:30am and return the same day at 8pm.

According to the Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Transform Africa Summit is a platform through which leaders from governments, private sector and international organizations consider new ways to shape, accelerate and sustain Africa’s ongoing digital revolution.

“This meeting is particularly important in light of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area whose benefits could be leveraged through the digital revolution,” reads part of the statement.

It adds that Chakwera will attend the meeting in pursuit of ways to leverage the revolution to support Malawi’s own development.

